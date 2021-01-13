Marcia Blum

Marcia Faye Blum, 73, of Montgomery County, Maryland, passed after an extended illness on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick, Maryland.
Born on June 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Miriam (nee Bolgla) Blum. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Blum.
Marcia graduated from Montgomery College with an Associated of Arts degree in 1995. She retired from Bechtel Power Corp. Marcia loved animals and raised championship cocker spaniels. Her favorite pastimes were home shopping, knitting, crocheting and Sudoku.
She is survived by a brother, Bruce Blum and his wife, Annette, of Frederick; and by dear friends, Henrietta Wright, Deborah Yoder and Linda Fogarty. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.