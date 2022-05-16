Marcia Holpuch

Marcia Kaye Holpuch, age 63, of Laytonsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Marcia was born on April 7, 1959, in Geneva, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Verla Parks. Marcia grew up in Geneva where she was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Geneva and graduated from Geneva Community High School in 1977. In the 1990s, Marcia and her family moved to Laytonsville where she continued to touch many lives through her love of music, biking and passion to help others plus volunteering in many community organizations: the Damascus Lions Club, Damascus High School Band Boosters, Boy Scout Troop 207, the Browningsville Cornet Band. Marcia was employed at the Howard Community College in the information technology department.
Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Harold Eugene Parks, of Goreville, Illinois. She is survived by her mother, Verla M. (Sellars) Parks, of Geneva, Illinois; sisters, Marla (Jim) Shell, of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, Marlene Parks, of Dekalb, Illinois, and Scherry Dattilo, of Crescent City, Illinois; husband, Charlie Holpuch, of Damascus, Maryland; two sons, John (Katie) of Laurel, Maryland, and Nicholas (Becky Mitchell) of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom; nieces and nephew, Tiffany Kohl, Amy, Madison and Marissa Burr, and Emily and Casey Shell; two granddaughters, Imogen and Charley Holpuch; along with dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Marcia and her many contributions to the community will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Damascus American Legion, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus, Maryland, from 6-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided.
To honor Marcia, and in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Lion’s Club Foundation: for credit to Camp Merrick and the 22C Honor Band, at P.O. Box 267, Damascus, Maryland 20872.