Marcia L. Bowie

Marcia Bowie passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at her beloved, blue Chapel Alley home in Frederick. She was married to Lionel Bowie for 46 years.
Marcia was born in Macomb, Illinois, to the late Kay and Marjory Vandiver. Later in life, she moved to Frederick, where she proudly worked for the Heartly House. She also taught country line dancing for many years and made a huge, loving family of dance friends. She had a talent for decorating and organizing and could make any space beautiful.
In addition to Lionel, she is survived by her children, Mynell, Matthew and Lashelle; sister, Patricia; brother, Richard; grandbabies, great-grandbabies and countless relatives and friends. We take comfort that she will be reunited in death with her parents, brothers James and Lawrence, and her son, Michael, who was taken by gun violence.
A more extensive obituary as well as memorial and tribute information can be found on the Stauffer Funeral Home website. Services are private.