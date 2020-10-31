Margaret A. Oakes

Margaret Ann (Reynolds) Oakes, 80, born in Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Mesa, Arizona, after a short, yet courageous battle with glioblastoma. She was the daughter of Harold C. and Margaret E. (Manly) Reynolds.
Margaret dedicated her life to nursing after graduating from the Presbyterian Nursing College (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Class of 1960) and moved into health care administration after earning her master’s degree from the University of Maryland. She was a caring nurse, daughter, mother and grandmother. She loved snacking on cheese and crackers, baking Christmas cookies, reading, singing in her chorus and spending time with her neighbors at Las Palmas Grand.
She will be dearly missed by those she left behind: brother, Richard Reynolds (Wendy); partner, Daniel R. Oakes; daughter, Teri Oakes; son, Daniel J. Oakes (Wendy); granddaughters, Abigail Ann Oakes and Katherine Danielle Oakes; and many dear friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in Margaret’s name (https://give.abta.org/fundraiser/2974854) or American Hospice (https://americarehospice.org/).
A service will be held in Alpena, Michigan, in the spring. McWilliams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.