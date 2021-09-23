Margaret Beardsley

Margaret Theresa Beardsley passed away after a brief illness Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 95. Her survivors include her daughters, Julie and Lynn and their spouses Ralph and Steven. She also left six grandchildren, Charles and wife Eve, Elizabeth and fiancé Christopher, and Emily, Lydia, Molly and Claire. Margaret also is survived by her brother, Marcel; and sister-in-law, Dianne. There are also many nieces and nephews who all remember her as an amazing aunt.
Margaret was born in Manitoba, Canada, and she was the fifth of six children born to Charles and Angelina Beaulieu. She finished high school and went on to complete three years of nursing training at St. Boniface Hospital. Margaret made lifelong friends in her training and attended reunions over many years. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 50 years in many settings, including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she lived for many years.
Margaret was a lifelong traveler and world explorer. She traveled all over the U.S. and Canada as well as Europe, China, the Caribbean, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey and Israel. Her craft of rug hooking also took her to classes with master teachers all over the country. Her family delights in the beautiful rugs she has created and left for us to treasure always.
Above all of this was her selfless love and devotion to her children. Her daughters think about her help and sacrifice and support we received throughout her long life. And most of all, she enjoyed having fun. She was never one to turn down a glass of red wine or an adventure. She had many wonderful friends who celebrated her 90th birthday with us. Universally, her friends described her as a role model for successful aging. We will forever miss her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland. Interment will be private. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland.