Margaret Burger

Margaret Louise Burger, nee Boyer, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2021.
Born Aug. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John Oliver Boyer and Frances Viola Roberts Boyer. Margaret retired from National Geographic Magazine after more than 20 years at the publication. Margaret was a devoted mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren.
Margaret spent some of her retirement years working for Club Demonstration Services at Costco. She enjoyed reminiscing with her many friends from her years at National Geographic when they stopped to chat. Margaret enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling and spending time with family. She took pleasure in planning and attending family reunions. She endeavored to keep all family members connected. Her biggest joys later in life were the activities of her grandchildren and making sure she was in attendance at every activity possible. She made sure to be supportive in the lives of her children and be involved where she was able. She remained physically active throughout her life. It was difficult to get her to sit still. Those she leaves behind will feel the loss of her presence until they join her someday.
Margaret is survived by four children, John Franklin Burger Jr. (wife, Melissa), of Williston, Florida, Sheryl Ann Burger, Jon Marie Burger and Jesse Eichelberger, of Frederick, Maryland; and two siblings, Viola Kinna of Mount Airy, Maryland, and James Boyer (wife, Susie), of Frederick, Maryland. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren, Jenifer Ann Burger, of Charles Town, West Virginia, Ellard Keegan Burger, Angela Marie Burger, Reagan Nicole Burger and Harleigh Louise Burger, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Olivia Louise Davis (husband, Ryan), of Middletown, Maryland, Kenneth Lee Lampenfeld and Kristan Marie Gray (husband, Billy), of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Lauren Michelle Baker (husband, Nick), of Middletown, Maryland, and Rebecca Lynn Dees, Stephanie Marie Dees, John W. Peel, IV and Kristen Kelly Peel of Frederick, Maryland. Margaret is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two children, Vicki Lynn Dees Peel (husband, John) and Robert Lee Burger (wife, Deana); two siblings, Robert Lee Boyer and John Oliver Boyer, Jr.; and one grandchild, Robert Lee Burger Jr.
A celebration of life will be held by the family. If you are interested in attending the celebration of life, please email your information to colmaggiemay@gmail.com. The details for the celebration of life will be provided via email.
The ashes of Margaret Burger will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church located at 5709 Mt. Phillip Road, Frederick, MD 21703. If you would like to make a memorial tribute, the family asks that you perform a kind act in the name of Margaret Burger.