Margaret Ann “Marge” Deegan, 85, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Deegan.
Marge was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Wetzel. She graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She was a substitute teacher at Mother Seton School and Hoover Elementary School. She enjoyed being a part of the Mount St. Mary’s community of professors, students and alumni. She was often seen at Mount basketball games. Marge enjoyed playing cards at the Seton senior center and loved her time at the beach.
She is survived by her son, James Deegan (Marty Tarr) of Dewey Delaware, daughter, Diane Bittle (John) of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, son Bob Deegan (Maggie) of Bowie, Maryland, daughter, Ann Deegan of Reston, Virginia, daughter Jane Deegan of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Scott Bittle, Meg Lucas (Nick), Thomas Bittle, Corri Deegan, Carly Deegan, Cara Hojnoski (Mark), Amy Cropper (Mike); great-grandchildren, Sofia Cropper, Josslyn Cropper and Arthur Lucas.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to James and Margaret Deegan Scholarship fund, Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Condolences can be sent to James Deegan, Spring Arbor Senior Living, 1495 Riedel Road, Unit No. 216, Crofton, MD 21114.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.