Margaret Elizabeth Coleman Penn

Born Oct. 20, 1916, passed to her greater reward July 26, 2022. She was the wife of Melvin L. Penn (deceased) for 74 ½ years; mother of the late Blair L. Penn (Vida M. Penn), C. Patricia Powell (Ronald D. Powell, deceased), Jerry E. Penn (Joanne G. Penn, deceased) and Donald A. (Butch) Penn (Betty J. Penn)
Born in Gaithersburg, she lived in Rockville for more than 55 years. More recently, she lived in Mount Airy, Maryland, for 25 years with son Donald and Betty. She kept up with local news and events, and possessed a clear and sharp mind up until her passing. She always displayed love and kindness and was a joy to all who met her.