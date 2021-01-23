Margaret Elizabeth Richardson, 102, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Ministry Nursing Home in Emmitsburg.
Born June 17, 1918 near Motters Station, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edward John Smith and Ruth Marie (Riffle) Smith. Twice married, she was predeceased by both her 1st husband, Pinkey Richardson and by her 2nd husband, Harry Hoff.
Margaret worked as an office manager and secretary with both Southern Oxygen and Woody’s store for several years. She was a long-time member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg. She enjoyed painting ceramics and collecting fancy items for around her home.
Surviving are her sister, Ruth Hobbs, of Emmitsburg; brother, Lewis Smith of Rocky Ridge; step-son, Tom Hoff of Clarksville; grandchildren, Cindy Powell, of California and Page Powell of Baltimore; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Jane Powell; grand-daughter, Patty Powell; brothers, Charles, Jim, Ed Jr., Carl, Richard and Arthur Smith; sisters, Mary Krom, Helen Althoff and Betty Hahn.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg with Pastor Jon Greenstone officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, in Emmitsburg. www.myersdurborawfh.com.