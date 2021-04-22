Margaret Estelle Sicotte

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, Margaret “Peggy” Estelle (O’Neill) Sicotte of Damascus, Maryland, was called home to our Lord and heavenly Father after a brief battle with leukemia.
Peggy is predeceased in death by her sister, Norma (O’Neill) Rizzitano. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymond Sicotte; three children, Bradford Sicotte (Valerie), Charles Sicotte (Michele) and Brenda Lawrie (David); and four grandchildren, Matthew Sicotte, Danielle Sicotte, Leah Sicotte and Alexander Lawrie.
Peggy was an exceptional mother and wife who was dedicated to, and endlessly supportive of, her family. She counted the raising of her children and her 56-year marriage among her biggest accomplishments in life. She was loving, generous, encouraging and always thinking of others, continuously putting the comfort and happiness of those around her above her own. She was a lover of classical music, an extraordinary cook, and an expert bird watcher, and she will be missed for her outrageously clever wit and unending selflessness.
Above all, Peggy was dedicated to our Lord Jesus Christ. As a lifelong Catholic, she volunteered at the church and sang in the choir at St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Damascus, Marland. She spread her faith and love of the Lord to all around her throughout her life.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 26 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland, from 10:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only limited seating will be available, and an adequate face covering or mask must be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:
— Community Cats of Maryland: https://www.communitycatsmd.org/donations.html
— Montgomery Hospice: https://montgomeryhospice.org/giving/
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: molesworthwilliams.com.