Mrs. Margaret Faustina Crumble-Ambush, 93, of Adamstown, Maryland, affectionately called Baby Doll, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born on Sept. 25, 1927, to the late Lewis Edward Crumble and Naomi Mae Bowie Crumble-Hill in Frederick, Maryland. She was the eldest of three children.
Margaret received her education at Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln High School, where she played basketball and sang in the school choir. Margaret was married to the late Leroy Linwood Ambush Sr. for 26 years before his passing in 1976. From this union, they had 11 children, as she wanted a large family. She worked various jobs, including David Aldridge Sr., Attorney, and Millie’s Restaurant, and she retired from Lohr’s Family Restaurant. She was not only a mother to her children but a mother to many.
Margaret enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, reading the newspaper, planning picnics with her husband and eating at her favorite restaurants with her daughter Kim, who was also her caregiver. When you saw one, you would see the other. She loved her children unconditionally, and she loved spending time with them.
She was the loving mother of eight daughters, Sylvia Walker (Lawrence), of Belle Glade, Florida, Iantha Weedon (Donald), Sandra Ambush (Robert), Darlene Ambush, Tracey Dorsey (Rodney), June Ambush-Gassaway and Kimberly Ambush, all of Frederick, Maryland, and Fern Ambush of Gaithersburg, Maryland; two sons, Leroy Ambush Jr., (Michelle) and Alton Ambush Sr., both of Frederick, Maryland; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by sister, June Hardy; aunt, Dorothy Bowie; son-in-law, Ernest Spriggs Sr., all of Frederick, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by daughter, Troy L. Ambush-Spriggs; brother, Gerald E. Crumble; aunts, Caroline Bowie and Katherine Bowie-Overs; and son-in-law, Charles W. Gassaway Sr.
Service details can be found at GaryL.RollinsFuneralHome.com.