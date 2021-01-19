Margaret Hahn

Margaret M.K. Hahn , 85, of Everett, Pennsylvania, passed from this life, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at residence. She was the wife of the late Clarence W. Hahn, who died in 2000.
Born on July 16, 1935, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Myrtle Marie Poole King. She married Clarence on March 3, 1956. Margaret loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed gardening, farming and listening to gospel music.
Surviving are her children, Richard M. Hahn and wife Jean, Karen T. Hahn-Jackaway and husband Mel, Mark W. Hahn and wife Glenda, Linda E. Dove and husband Stacey, Melvin L. Hahn and wife Sangita, John F. Hahn and wife Meg and Dale L. Hahn and wife Sharon; 13 grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; her siblings, Clarence A. King Jr., Emma Rhoderick, Rosa Driggers, Floyd King, Helen Burdette, Elsie Johnson, Martin King and Blanche “Rebecca” Crook; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Margaret was preceded in death by siblings, Mary King Hahn, Walter W. King, Roland King and Arthur King; as well as grandchildren, Andrew W. Hahn, Roberta E. Dove-Moals and Amy Hahn.
Graveside services and interment take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to UPMC Hospice, 20 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, PA 16601.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.