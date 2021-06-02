Margaret Hill

Margaret Randolph Hill, of Bartonsville, entered her eternal rest on May 23, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was the widow of William B. Hill Jr., who predeceased her Dec. 1, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.
Margaret was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Frances B. Randolph. She is survived by two sons, William B. III (Rosanna), of Switzerland, and Randolph Davis, of Singapore; a daughter, Alicyn Francine, of Bartonsville; a sister, Katherine Dorsey (Frank); two brothers, Mitchell and Wayne Randolph; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Jr.
Homecoming will be Saturday, June 5 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Family will be receiving friends at 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at the Bartonsville Community Cemetery.