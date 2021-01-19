Margaret Hobbs

Mrs. Margaret “Betty” G. Hobbs, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Mel Hobbs, her husband of 68 years.
Born on Aug. 19, 1930, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late John A. and Helen Gilson. She was a 1949 graduate of Blair High School in Silver Spring. Margaret worked as a professional mother and grandmother.
She was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, and she was her children and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, David Hobbs and wife Sandy, Dennis Hobbs and wife Valerie, Scott Hobbs and wife Becky, Cynthia Bloomhall and husband John and Celeste Levine and husband David; 14 grandchildren, Kirstin Hickey and husband Don, Melanie Williams and husband Jesse, Maggie Brady and husband Matt, Charlie Hobbs and wife Amanda, Ryan Hobbs, Cody Hobbs and wife Ashley, Melissa Stephens and husband John, Mike Hobbs and wife Sarah, Courtney Amodei and husband Leo, Bailey Bloomhall, Zach Levine and wife Lindsay, Mack Levine, Eric Cheeks and wife Jessica and Brian Cheeks and wife Jamie; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Barlow and Paula Hunter; a brother, Michael Gilson and wife Judy; sister in-law, Alice Gilson; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by a granddaughter Megan Hobbs her brother Jack Gilson and brother in-law Terry Hunter.
A private funeral will take place at Redeemer Luther Church followed by interment at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville. The service will be available on Redeemer’s Facebook page via a live stream Friday, Jan. 22 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.