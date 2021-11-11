Margaret Horner

Margaret Mae Horner, 92, of Frederick, and formerly of Keymar, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Frederick Health and Rehab in Frederick. Born June 5, 1929 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Turner Wetzel. She was the wife of the late Delmar R. Horner who died in 2009.
Before retiring she worked at Rotorex in Walkersville. She enjoyed working at Nanny and Pappy’s Concession Stand at carnivals, special days in local communities and at the Harpers Ferry Flea Market.
Surviving are daughter, Diana Wade and son, Darrell Horner, both of Woodsboro; grandson, Jason Wade and wife Carrie, of Frederick, and great-granddaughter, Austin Wade. Also surviving are one sister and two brothers.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
There will be no services.
