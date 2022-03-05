Margaret Knell Shaffner, of Adamstown, passed away peacefully at Buckingham’s Choice Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Born Margaret Mary Knell Jan. 15, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony Knell Sr. and Gertrude Dietz Knell.
Margaret graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore in 1943 and was employed as a secretary at various Baltimore companies, including Baltimore Gas & Electric, Black Manufacturing Company, Sheppard T. Powell Engineering, and Westinghouse Air Arm.
She was the devoted wife of Robert S. Shaffner and beloved mother of Jane M. Trede (Scott) and David R. Shaffner. Margaret and Robert were married in 1947, and lived in Linthicum, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; Somerset, New Jersey; and Rockville, Maryland, before moving to Adamstown in 2004, where they were parishioners at St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed many friendships and was happiest when she could be of service to her neighbors, and her greatest joy was in her life as a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Jane M. Trede; brother, Joseph A. Knell Jr. (Regina); and sister, Anne Kaltenbach (Nicholas). She is survived by her son, David and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Christopher D. Shaffner, Elizabeth Anne Powell (George) and Michael T. Shaffner; son-in-law, Raymond S. Trede; grandson, Robert Andrew Trede; in addition to many nieces and nephews and their children.
Visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland, at 2 p.m.
