Margaret Lebherz

Margaret Biser Green Lebherz, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, died Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was the loving wife of Joseph Louis Lebherz for 75 years.
Born November 1,1927, she was the daughter of the late Marion I. Green and Belva Biser Green. She was a graduate of Frederick High School class of ’44, attended Hood College and had a 25 year career in real estate in Baltimore City/County.
As a young girl, Margaret joined Girl Scouts when the first troop was formed in 1936-37 and continued her interest in scouting as a Girl Scout Troop leader and as a Boy Scout den mother. Margaret and Joe married on Dec. 18, 1947, and shared their lives for 75 years. They moved to Catonsville, Baltimore County, in 1959, worked and raised a family, before returning to Frederick in 2005 after retirement.
After retiring from real estate, Margaret pursued an interest in family history and genealogy. She and her husband traveled to Germany visiting the villages of origin of the Lebherz immigrant of 1846 and the Biser immigrant of 1746, and Biser relatives in Mauchenheim, Germany. She authored several books and journals on the immigrant Jacob Beyser and his descendants from the last 250 years. Margaret was a longtime active member of several historical and genealogical organizations including the National Genealogical Society, Maryland Historical and Genealogical societies, the Catonsville Historical and Genealogical societies, Frederick Historical and Genealogical societies, the Palatines to America, the Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society, and the Frederick Chapter of the DAR. Margaret, along with her husband, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 19 years in Baltimore and Frederick counties.
Surviving, besides her husband, are four children, Marian L. Lebherz, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, M. “Lennie” Herrmann and husband Roger of Spokane Valley, Washington, Joseph Lebherz Jr. and wife, Angela, of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Daniel W. Lebherz and wife Elaine of Liberty Township, Ohio. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Daniel Jr., Jane, Anne, Julia, Rebecca and Karly; and eight great-grandchildren, Juliana, Aiden, Ariana, Wolfgang, Jacoby, Theo, Joey and Axel; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Victor Greene and wife, Julia Notnagle Green; and Paul James Green and wife, Helen Zimmerman Green.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to a charity of one's choice.