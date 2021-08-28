Margaret M. Wood

Margaret Mary Heppler Wood, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 98. Devoted mother of Richard Deeley-Wood (Christine) and Maryellen Rechen (James); grandmother of Kevin Rechen (Kelly), Molly Rodriguez (Gary), Eamon Deeley-Wood (Aiyana) and Mairead Deeley-Wood; great-grandmother of James and Sadie Rechen, and Jackson and Connor Rodriguez. The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 30 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland. For those attending the visitation or funeral Mass, an adequate face covering or mask must be worn while inside the facility. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com
