Margaret “Margie” Alice Eyler, 81, of Thurmont, passed away June 9, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Oct. 17, 1939, in Lantz, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gurnan and Goldie nee Barkman Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Bowman; and sister, Joann Marie Bowman.
Margie loved her lord, Jesus Christ, and her faith guided her throughout her life. She loved her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Whether it was family gatherings for the holidays or just because these were some of her most cherished times, Margaret loved watching all kinds of wildlife, especially birds, with her favorite being the mockingbird. She loved tending her flowers, particularly petunias.
Margie leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Mark; daughter, Robin Willard (Tim); sisters, Joanna Lee Bowman, Betty Thomas and Dorothy Medvid; grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney and Michael Willard; great-granddaughter, Molly Rhoades; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at Black’s Funeral Home, 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788, from 6-8 p.m. Monday June 14, 2021, and Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the start of funeral services, which begin promptly at 11 a.m., with Pastor Benny Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in the Germantown Bethel Cemetery.
Margie’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences may be expressed at blacksfuneralhomes.com.