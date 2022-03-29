Margaret Noreen Burke-Hill passed away peacefully at her residence in Frederick, Maryland, March 22, 2022, at the golden age of 88. Her sparkling eyes, warm smile and kind heart brought out the best in everyone she touched.
Born in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, England, on June 3, 1933, Noreen was raised in London during turbulent wartimes. She and her family survived the Blitz and later moved to Pitlochry, Scotland. Noreen was the second of three daughters born to Derrick Burke, an Anglican priest, and his wife Hannah Teresa (Harkins) Burke. In her childhood and throughout her lifetime, Noreen was mischievous and spirited, and she had a great passion for life.
In 1957, Noreen’s sense of adventure led her to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a shipping freighter. With her girlfriend (June Smoot), she immigrated to the United States, landing at Ellis Island. She settled in New York City, where she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Henry Hill, in Greenwich Village. Noreen and Chuck were blessed with three sons, Michael, Derrick and Christopher. Following Chuck’s entrepreneurial career in computer science, the family lived in New York City, Minneapolis, Fargo, Colorado Springs, and Bedford, Massachusetts. After Chuck’s death, Noreen and her three sons moved to Campton, New Hampshire, where she enjoyed skiing, hiking and the beauty of the White Mountains. Noreen later resided in Laconia, New Hampshire; Belfast, Maine; and the Seacoast of New Hampshire before finally moving to Frederick, Maryland, to be closer to her grandchildren.
Noreen was predeceased by her father, Derrick; mother, Hannah; her husband, Chuck; and sisters, Maree and Roseleen. She is survived by her three sons and their significant others, Michael Charles Hill and Tanya Friis (Pahrump, Nevada), Derrick Andrew Hill and Heidi Hill (New Castle, New Hampshire), and Christopher Gordon Hill and Susie Quinlan Hill (Fairfield, Pennsylvania); and her three beautiful grandchildren, Kathryn “Katy,” Elizabeth “Liza” and Graydon “Grady”; as well as an extended family in New Zealand.
Noreen touched many lives with her kindness. She is dearly beloved and will be sorely missed.
Celebration of life events will be held this spring in both Maryland/Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, with details on these events to be released at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edenton Retirement Community for the exceptional care they provided to Noreen during her residency.
In lieu of flowers, we would request a donation in her name to the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (nhspca.org/donate-today/), a local animal shelter of choice, or to the Parkinson Foundation (parkinson.org/ways-to-give).