Margaret P. (Pat) Dillon died peacefully on March 30, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland, with family by her side.
Born in New York, New York, on Nov. 23, 1923, she was the daughter of Thomas J. and Margaret M. McCort. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, William G. Dillon; her parents; and her brother, Donald.
Pat is survived by her five children, daughter Patricia M. (Sandy) and sons William G. (Ilene), Joseph V. (Barbara), Thomas M. (Katie) and Gerard E. (Sherry); her eight grandchildren, Shannon, Megan, James, Danny, Molly, Garrett, Cara and Steven; her five great-grandchildren, Maya, Jaxon, Kilian, Cassidy and Ivelisse); her “adopted” daughter, Dara Wooten (John); her devoted niece, Justine Mangione (Brian); as well as the wonderful staff and friends at Country Meadows of Frederick.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. Interment will be at Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Blessings in a Backpack. For a full obituary, please visit staufferfuneralhome.com and select “Obituaries.”