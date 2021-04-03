Margaret “Peggie” Jean Broberg of Adamstown Maryland, formerly of Rockville, Maryland, was called to heaven on Monday, March 29 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Broberg Sr.; and son John B. Broberg Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Susan Naugle, of Virginia; son, Paul Broberg and his wife, Kristie, of Maryland; grandchildren, Nicole Lee and husband, Ross, of Virginia, Casey Baker and longtime girlfriend, Sarah, of Maryland, Jaclyn Lee and husband, Tripp, of Virginia, Jessica Sutter and husband, Drake, of Virginia, Matthew, and Will and Julia Broberg, of Maryland; as well as great grandchildren, Hunter and Gunnar Lee.
Peg was a beloved employee of Montgomery County consumer protection agency for 28 years and a former member of the Knights of Pythius in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She loved to travel with friends, play bridge and bingo and spend time with loved ones at Breezy Point. She was a lifelong Redskins fan and will truly be missed.
There will be a private memorial service with family held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity in honor of Peggie.