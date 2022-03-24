Margaret (Peggy) Hasson

Wrapped in the love of her family and a wide circle of friends, Peggy’s spirit soared to paradise on Tuesday, March 22 after a brief, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Peggy was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the Laurel Highlands near Ligonier, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Laurel Valley High School, she came to the Washington, D.C., area and settled here. She served as a staff accountant in the mortgage banking industry with a career that included work with American Security and Trust, Standard Federal Savings and Loan, the Resolution Trust Corportation (RTC), Citibank and several mortgage banking companies.
Loving to travel, she was happiest when exploring the world, especially on the back of a motorcycle having various road adventures.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Bill; her sister, Linda (Bob) Palek; brother, John (Kate) Robinson; and sister-in-law, Esther (Sean) Kelly. Others include her special nieces and nephews, Stephen (Angela) Palek, Amanda Palek and Kathleen Kelly (Travis); as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, Sofia Palek and Luke Sites, whom she had a great deal of love and pride for. She is also fondly remembered by her cousins and lifelong companions, Marilynn (Tom) Freeman and Barbara Ledwith.
Peggy was predeceased by her mother and father, John and Dorothy (nee McMillan) Robinson; and one sister, Anna Pankowski.
At Peggy’s direction, there will be no viewing. A spiritual celebration of life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market Street, Ligonier, PA 15658, at 3 p.m. Sunday March 27, 2022. A social celebration will take place in early April 2022 in Frederick. Friends and family will be notified once a venue is set. Inurnment will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Westmoreland Humane Society (Pennsylvania), ASPCA, the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.