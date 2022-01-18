Margaret “Peggy” Mead, 81, of Frederick, MD passed away peacefully at home. Born in Bethesda, MD she was the daughter of Milton and Hester Brown of Bethesda, MD. Peggy was a graduate of Bethesda High School in 1958.
Peggy with her husband, Ken Mead, started the family business, Ken’s Automotive & Transmissions, in Bethesda in 1968. They moved the family business to Frederick, MD in 1976 where it is still thriving today.
In 1990 Peggy and Ken moved to Lake Holly in Sparta, VA where she was very active in her beloved church, Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the hand bells in choir for many years.
Peggy was also a valued member of Lake Holly Ski Club in Sparta, VA. Her husband Ken was a world and national champion water skier.
Peggy loved hanging out with her family, taking long walks with her dog Nikki, baking, and helping others where she could.
She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Ken Mead, in 1991, her parents Milton and Hester Brown, her sister Carol Ellington, and her friend and companion Paul Keeler in 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Mark K Mead of Frederick and wife, Donna, and Michael “Wayne” Mead of Sharpsburg; her grandson, Tyler Mead of Frederick; sister, Janice Schmid of Frederick; her beloved niece, Cheryl Marshall; and nephews, Michael Schmid of Mt. Airy, MD and Tom Highling of Frederick, MD.
She is also survived by her “other son” Sean Keeler of Tennessee, his wife Misty and their children, Devon, Allison and Andrew, who we consider her “other” grandchildren.
She is also fondly remembered by her special friends Barbara Beale and Lucy Lohr, both of Sparta, VA.
The Mead family also wants to express much love and gratitude to Lee and Julie Gotschalk of Sparta, VA who were always there to watch over Peggy through the years.
Peggy and her family appreciate the many prayers, food, cards, phone calls and other gestures we have received thus far. We are truly blessed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, MD. They provided our family with support and kindness through this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD with a funeral service to begin at 4 p.m. Officiating will be Mary Ellen Shea, minister.
Interment will be private at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Sparta.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family by www.staufferfuneralhome.com.