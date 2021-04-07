Margaret (Pegi) Reese

Margaret (Pegi) Markstrom Reese, age 79, of Union Bridge, died at her home on Monday, April 5, 2021. Born March 19, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gust Adolphus and Mary Agnus Nesselrode Markstrom. She was the loving wife of William A. Reese for 54 years.
Margaret was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Libertytown. She worked for many years at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation as an administration assistant/cashier, retiring in 2020.
Pegi was a mother to all who knew her, someone who would listen to you and your feelings and give you encouragement. She took the time to build relationships with all she met. Her counsel was always readily available, whether you wanted it or not, but always given in a pure, straightforward and unconditional loving manner. She was a hugger and made sure everyone in her life, including store clerks, mechanics, police officers, firemen and restaurant waitstaff were aware of her appreciation for them and what they did.
She spent her days caring for her family, and it was this that brought her the most joy. Pegi had a good heart and soul. She could make you smile with her quirky sense of humor.
Margaret, besides her husband William, is survived by her two sons, David William Reese and wife Victoria, of Westminster, and Andrew James Reese, of Libertytown; twin granddaughters, Gabriella “Ella” and Isabella “Izzy” Reese, of Westminster; sisters-in-law, Billie Killday and Edna DeMattia, both of California; “adopted mother,” Mary Keenan, of North Carolina; and “adopted family members,” Paul Orr, of California, Siobhan McColloch-Orr, of British Columbia, Moragh Jean Orr Montoya, of California, and Kathleen Orr Dorsey, of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
