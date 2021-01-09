Margaret Peyton

Margaret (Margie) Anne (Veley-Topping) Peyton, 75, of Frederick, MD, passed away on December 29, 2020. Margaret was born in Fostoria, Ohio on January 28, 1945. She worked as a cashier for Weiss Markets for a number of years.
Margaret enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, watching the game show Jeopardy, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her only brother, retired United States naval officer (Lieutenant Commander) and Pastor, William R. Topping, Jr. (Ellen) of Seminole, FL, her daughters Sharon Doffermire (Rickey) of Front Royal Virginia and Elizabeth Webber of Frederick, MD, as well as her son-in-law David Philabaum of New Market, MD, her grandchildren Keith Milburn and Sara Philabaum, and her great grandchildren Henry, Gemma and Sophie, and her special little friend — Bambi Dog. She is preceded in death by her sister Sharon (Veley-Topping) Allen, her daughter Jill Philabaum and son James (Jimmy) Webber. Margaret was cherished by her children and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.