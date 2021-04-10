Margaret Reed

On April 11, 2020, Margaret Emma Virginia (Sis) Reed of Thurmont, Maryland passed peacefully at home. She was born on March 7, 1929 to Herbert Wesley and Ethel Virginia Devilbiss.
She was proceeded by her husband of 41 years Clifford (Happy) Reed.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Harriet Chapel Episcopal Church, 12625 Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont with Rev. Sally Joyner-Giffen officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.