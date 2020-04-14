On April 11, 2020, Margaret Emma Virginia (Sis) Reed, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed peacefully at home. She was born on March 7, 1929, to Herbert Wesley and Ethel Virginia Devilbiss. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Clifford (Happy) Reed. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Devilbiss of Panamal City, Florida; and her sisters, Hazel Devilbiss of Thurmont, Maryland, Edna (Dump) Beall of Thurmont, Maryland, and Mary (Peachie) Van Cleef of Frederick, Maryland. She is survived by her brother, Franklin (Herby) Devilbiss of Lewistown, Maryland; and sisters, Clara Moore of Thurmont, Maryland, Gloria Mercer of Thurmont, Maryland, and Shirley Curry of Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Throughout her life, she had been loved by many for her kindness and feisty personality. She will be missed by all who knew her. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.

