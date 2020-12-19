Margaret Remsburg

Margaret Eleanor Remsburg, 68, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Dec.15, 2020.
She was born June 16, 1952, in Maryland, to the late Charles W. Duvall Sr., and Agnes T. (Beetz) Duvall. She attended Damascus High School, and then went on to work for the Frederick County Public School board for 27 years. She was a life member of the Women’s Chapter of the Frederick Moose Lodge #347, as well as a member of AMVETS of WV, #38. Margaret greatly enjoyed her vacation property, Riverbend, in Falling Waters, West Virginia.
In addition to her loving husband, Gary, Margaret is survived by her sister, Anna Edwards; brother, Charles W. Duvall Jr.; children, John E. Smit Jr. (Patti), and Laurie Smith (Mark Reed); stepson, Gary E. Remsburg, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley (Jared) Fahnestock, Jacob, and Molly; step grandson, Bryce; great granddaughter, Madison; and other cousins and friends. Margaret will be greatly missed by her beloved dog, Oscar.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis J. Beetz, and William E. Duvall.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) in Frederick. Please remember to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s name by visiting communitylivinginc.org and clicking the Donate button.