Margaret Smith

Margaret Lovett Smith, 87, formerly of Ellicott City and Frederick, passed away on 24 December 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Carmichael Smith, Jr for 65 years.
Born in Baltimore City, Maryland on January 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Clement Bernard Lovett and Martha Ada (nee Schlothauer) Lovett. She retired from the Howard County School System where she was employed as a media aide. She was active in church activities throughout her life. She served as a Sunday School teacher and nursery attendant; sang in the choir at Friedens Lutheran Church, Relay Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Howard County; and volunteered at the Christian Womens’ Thrift Shop. She enjoyed her Bible study group, family events, travelling with her husband and children, and attending BSO Pops concerts.
Surviving is daughter Leslie J. Smith and son Kevin L. Smith, brothers-in-law John S. Smith and Albert G. Huber, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grandnephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Charlotte Jean (nee Lovett) Huber.
A memorial service will be held at the Frederick Presbyterian Church when COVID restrictions have been eased. Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband at Meadowridge Memorial Park Cemetery with a private family interment. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com.