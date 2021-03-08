Margaret Smith

Margaret Pauline Smith, age 85, of Walkersville, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1935 in Troutville, she was the daughter of the late S. Albert and Carrie Pauline Staup Sayler. She was the wife of Richard “Shotgun” Cole Smith Sr. who died in 2014.
Margaret was a 1953 graduate of Frederick High School and was married on Aug. 7, 1954. Following graduation she was employed for two years as a secretary at M.J. Grove Lime Co., then farmed with her husband for eight years. She worked for 28 1/2 years in the accounting department at Frederick Memorial Hospital and retired in 1997. She enjoyed flowers, collecting dolls, scrapbooking, attending auctions and family get-togethers. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Libertytown.
Surviving are children, Bonnie L. Smith of Frederick, Sharon L. Smith and husband Chuck of Libertytown, Donna M. Longwell and husband Joey of Fairfield, PA and Richard C. Smith Jr. and wife Karen of Lewes, DE; 11 grandchildren, Bryan, Karen, Michelle, Bruce, Michael, Katie, Margaret, Brittney, Amber, Angie and Ryan; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Carpenter and Jane Barthlow; brother, Sterling Sayler and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph Francis Smith in 2010 and brothers, John Robert and William Francis Sayler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with the Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of Liberty Central United Methodist Church, officiating. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect for the funeral and visitation. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
