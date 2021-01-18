Margaret Stull

Margaret L. Stull, 93, of Thurmont passed from this life Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph’s Ministries Nursing Facility in Emmitsburg, MD.
Margaret was the wife of the late Clifford Stull.
Born on April 7, 1927, in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Guy Clabaugh & Mary Adams Clabaugh.
Margaret was employed with Frederick County Public Schools at Catoctin High School in the cafeteria for many years.
Margaret was an awesome cook. Her family will always remember her big Sunday dinners, holiday dinners & picnics.
She also enjoyed her flower gardens. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was always there to do anything & everything to help when they needed her.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Stull (Ron), Joan Staub (Ernie) & Debbie Stull, her grandchildren, Missy Gilliam (Keith), Scott Clabaugh (Jessica), Justin Staub (Ashlea), Darren Staub, Michaela Stull & her granddaughter by marriage, Lori Mayhew, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Kenny Clabaugh, her grandson Eric Mayhew, and her sisters, Catherine Peters & Rita Clingan.
The family would like to thank the staff at St Josephs Nursing Home for all of their care, support & love that was given to their mother.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.