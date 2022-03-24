Margaret V. Coeburn

Margaret Virginia “Margie” Coeburn, age 58, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.
Born April 25, 1963, in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Fred Thomas and Mary Ruth Delph Coeburn.
Margie is survived by her longtime partner, Donny Bowman; her two brothers, Gary Coeburn and wife Lori, and Teddy Coeburn and significant other Jackie Carpenter; nieces and nephews, Josh and Justin Coeburn, Kayla Marsh and husband Vernon, and Ashley Olsen and husband Allen; great-nieces, Avrie Marsh and Chevelle Coeburn; and other extended family.
She was a 1981 graduate of Damascus High School and was formerly employed with Montgomery County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools.
Margie was a member of the Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19, Frederick, Maryland. She enjoyed frequenting there with her beloved Donny. They called her a social butterfly, listening, talking and caring for friends, old and new. Margie had a big heart and generous nature. Her humble, helpful spirit led her to those most in need. In addition to her love for friends and family, she loved animals (most recently, her pet birds and fish). She made everyone feel special and loved. She will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to know her.
Margie’s family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.