Margaret Webber

Margaret Jeanette Reynolds Webber, age 91, died at her temporary home in Rohrersville, Maryland, but now resides in her permanent residence in heaven with our Lord Jesus. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Born Nov. 2, 1929, in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lester Miller Reynolds and Lucille Elizabeth Crum Reynolds. She graduated from Harpers Ferry High School, Class of 1947, and was a member of the Harpers Ferry Alumni Association. She retired from the National Park Service, Harpers Ferry, in 1992. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Rohrersville, Maryland.
She was married (in 1949) to William Richard Webber for 57 years. He preceded her in death, along with the following brothers and sisters: Doris, Kathleen, Robert (Bobby), Pauline, Bernard (Sonny), Emma June, Lester (Buddy), Helen (Bonnie) and Violet.
She is survived by three daughters, Gail (and Ira) Stern, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, Holly Webber (and Gene Benson), of Rohrersville, Maryland, and Wendee (and David) McFalls, of Pen Mar, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Reanna (and TJ) Dempsey, Nicholas Benson, McKenzie Benson, Nathan Stern and Jared Stern; and three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Thomas and James Dempsey. She is also survived by her dear sister, Evelyn Himes; niece, Debbie Huffer (more like a daughter); many other nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Doris (Pee Wee) Mumaw.
Services will be held at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home at 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425. Mask required. Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, followed by interment at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Rohrersville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harpers Ferry High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 48, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425; Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 (https://hospiceofwc.org/ways-give); or to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.