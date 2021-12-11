Margie Dianne Holland, 75, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Laytonsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Donald Crown and Doris (German) Crown.
She was the loving wife of the late Glenn Holland for 56 years. He passed away Sept. 9, 2017.
Margie loved bingo, playing cards with her friends and crafting, and she especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Blank, Glenn L. Holland and his wife Annette, and Margie L. Shertenlieb and her husband Ben; grandchildren, Diana, Nicole, Chrissy, Amanda, Chelsea, Emily, Glenn, Todd, Kevin and Shelby; sisters-in-law, Lena Crown, Mida Gilbert and Mary Jane Scarberry; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 40 Fulton Ave. in Walkersville, Maryland.
A celebration of Margie’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Hospice or Mountainview Ministries, 103 Apples Church Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
