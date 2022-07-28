Margueriete "Peggy" M. D'Amore

Peggy D’Amore died of natural causes July 25, 2022, one day before her 93rd birthday at Country Meadows, Frederick. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard (Jerry) D’Amore Jr.; and her granddaughter, Jessica Murphy.

She is survived by her six children, Gerard (Jerry) D’Amore and Katharina, Donna Rimar and Joe, Kristin Lolmaugh and Bryan, Daniel D’Amore and Kirsten Stone, Susan Murphy and Don, and David D’Amore and Paula.