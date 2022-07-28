Margueriete "Peggy" M. D'Amore

Peggy D’Amore died of natural causes July 25, 2022, one day before her 93rd birthday at Country Meadows, Frederick. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard (Jerry) D’Amore Jr.; and her granddaughter, Jessica Murphy.
She is survived by her six children, Gerard (Jerry) D’Amore and Katharina, Donna Rimar and Joe, Kristin Lolmaugh and Bryan, Daniel D’Amore and Kirsten Stone, Susan Murphy and Don, and David D’Amore and Paula.
Her legacy includes 13 grandchildren: Nina Akhaven, Dominic D’Amore, Gregory D’Amore, Michael DeWitt, Jeanette Bowman, David-Michael Marstiller, Michelle Borja, Chiara D’Amore, Chad D’Amore, Crystal Morgan, Bradley Murphy, Vincent D’Amore and Adriana D’Amore.
Her legacy also includes many great-grandchildren: Ayla Kirby, Lina Akhaven, Robert DeWitt, Sofia DeWitt, Diana DeWitt, Lily Bowman, Noah Bowman, Luke Bowman, Julius Marstiller, Rose Borja, Ella Borja, Tony Borja, Bryce Scharfenberg, Sasha D’Amore, Freya Murphy and a new baby great-granddaughter due in December.
Peggy was born in Franklin, New Hampshire, to Joseph and Susan Cleary. She had two siblings: Mildred Canney and Donald Cleary.
She married Jerry D’Amore in 1948, and they spent much of their early marriage traveling, living in Germany for 10 years. During that time, Peggy worked intermittently alongside her husband for the Central Intelligence Agency. They settled in Rockville, Maryland, 54 years ago.
Throughout her life, Peggy found joy in many interesting activities, including a business in astrology. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, dancing and the fine arts, and she was an avid reader. She was a hospital volunteer, starting as a teen and continuing through her adult life. Peggy was the consummate hostess and gourmet cook for both the business world and for her family. Peggy had a longtime interest in genealogy. This hobby brought her much joy in her latter years, when she discovered a close connection to the Dufault family in Rhode Island.
One of the most memorable traits, recognized by all who knew her, was her ability to make and maintain friendships that lasted for a lifetime, reaching back as far as elementary school.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday July 30, 2022. A guest book and online condolences can be viewed at keeneybasford.com. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.