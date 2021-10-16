Marguerite “Maggie” Paulette Poole, 91, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2021, at home.
Born on April 3, 1930, in Marseille, France, she was the daughter of the late Alexandre Marius Giraud and Marie Emilie Francon.
She was a war bride, and on July 5, 1954, she became the loving wife of the late Willson Clark Poole Jr.
Maggie is survived by her daughter, Mimi Schultze (Steven); three grandchildren, Ryan Claus Schultze (Kaley), Nicolas Alexander Schultze (Aislinn) and Clarke Gordon Schultze (Jillian); and one great-grandchild, Calvin Nolan Schultze.
She belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she expressed her love of music and sang in the choir.
A special thank-you to her caregivers for their dedication and support during her final years.
The family will be receiving friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where a Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Both visitation and Mass will be held outside. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Proceeding interment, refreshments will be served at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Choir, P.O. Box 67, Barnesville, MD 20838.