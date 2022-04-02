May 3, 1921 — February 22, 2022
Magda Corristan, of Newberg, Oregon, passed peacefully Feb. 22, 2022, with family by her side.
Magda was born in Mexico to Jose and Maria Reyes. While working in Mexico City, she met the young tourist, Edwin Corristan, of California. They fell in love. Their young love was interrupted by World War II and Edwin’s entry into the U.S. Army. After his return four years later, they married and raised two daughters. During their nearly 45 years of marriage, they lived in many places, including Alabama, Maryland, Texas, Mexico, California and Oregon. Magda, also known as Maria, was a homemaker who selflessly tended to everyone’s needs and comforts. She was stylish, dignified and elegant.
Friends and family appreciated her wry wit, avid letter writing and untold kindnesses. She also spent many years helping immigrants get settled into their new community. When Edwin died in 1990, she created her new life as a single woman, studied French, traveled and cultivated a circle of dear friends.
Magda outlived her parents, two brothers and two sisters but took great pride in the accomplishments of her many beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughters, Carla Simmons of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Norma Corristan, of Dundee, Oregon; her treasured grandchildren, Travis Sauder, Nikki Crevey (Jonn Slette) and Paxton Crevey; and her precious great-granddaughters, Ingrid and Noelle.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. The family thanks the staff at Providence Hospice for their care and support. Magda enjoyed a very full 100 years and looked forward to her next life.