Maria Patricia (Pat) Lenz, age 78, of Frederick, Maryland, formally of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 29, 2022. Born June 6, 1944, in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Maria Crossan. Pat attended the Wilmington General Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1965). She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse, working at several hospitals throughout her 47-year career. She had a passion for being around people, reading and, most of all, doting on her five grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by daughter, Adrienne Steuer; and brother, Edward Crossan Jr. She is survived by her children, Matthew Lenz (Robin) and John Lenz (Andre); grandchildren, Carter and Aidan Lenz, and Alexandra, Anya and Petra Steuer; and brothers, J. Robert Crossan (Anne Marie) and Joseph Crossan (Diana). Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 200 S. Duke St., Shepherdstown, WV 25443, on Sept 10, 2022. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by sending a check to: Boy Scout Troop 1775, c/o Matthew Lenz. Please sign the family guestbook at devolfuneralhome.com.
