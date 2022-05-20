Marianne Balducci

Mrs. Marianne DiBenedetto Balducci, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away May 18, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of Hank Balducci, her husband of 60 years.
Born March 5, 1943, in Buffalo, New York, Marianne was the daughter of the late Salvatore P. and Beatrice R. DiBenedetto. She graduated from Riverside High School in Buffalo and married Hank Balducci on April 22, 1962, while he was a seaman apprentice in the U.S. Navy. Marianne travelled the world with Hank during his 23-year Naval career, having many exciting experiences along the way. She was an avid bingo player, but her family absolutely meant the most to her.
In addition to her loving husband, Marianne is survived by two children, Kenneth and Lorrie; four grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew Klunk), Brittani, Brett and Brianna; three great-grandsons, Brandon, Ryan and Aaron; sisters, Josephine and Catherine (Martin Maniscalco); her sister-in-law, Joanne DiBenedetto; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert DiBenedetto; and her brother-in-law, Richard Westphal.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, due to Naval deployment in the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org) or to a local animal charity.