Marie Henrietta Gerner died on June 5, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. She was seven weeks shy of 94 years old. Marie was born on June 20, 1927, in Fort City, Pennsylvania. At age 2 she returned to Stanislawow, Poland. Eight years later, Marie returned with her family to Washington, D.C., before World War II. Marie met her husband, Stanley Gerner, while attending college. Stanley migrated from Poland, having fought in the Polish Army and the Polish Underground Resistance.
Marie worked as a display technician at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., before marriage. She was a housewife for many years and then worked until retirement at NIH, Rockville, Maryland, in allergy and cancer research, as a meeting coordinator. Marie lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for 50 years.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Albert Kamecki; and her sisters, Jane Brzezanski and Julia Kamecka. She is survived by three children, Christine (Gerner) Stovall, and Paul and Mark Gerner. She has three grandchildren, Alexander, Katherine and Alison Kelley; five great-grandchildren (and the sixth to be born in mid-June), Juna, Scarlett and Iris Kelley, Nathanial and Ava (Kelley) Michelangelo, and soon-to-be-born Claire (Kelley) Amara.
Marie’s passion was watercolor and oil painting; she held a brush until she no longer could.
She was an avid reader of newspapers and novels, and she cherished family. She was immensely proud of her Polish heritage and spoke Polish fluently.
Marie will be interred at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland, on June 25 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a graveside gathering and reception at 5 p.m. to follow at the home of Christine and Michael Stovall, 301-676-5692.