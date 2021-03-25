Dr. Marie Pachence Reeves, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on March 22, 2021, to examine what there is elsewhere. She was the mother of Joel Zack Reeves, of Frederick, and Kramer William Reeves (Amy), of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was especially fond of her daughter-in-law, Amy Reeves, whom she admired for her grace and skill at raising three perfect grandchildren (Lily Louise, Ava Elizabeth and Mimi Marie), and for keeping Kramer on the straight and narrow. For a very few years, just enough to bear two sons, she was the first wife of Henry Reeves.
Marie was born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, in 1940 and left in her teens to attend college. Although she lived in New York City, Minneapolis, the San Francisco Bay Area, Oregon and Washington, D.C., Marie considered Charlottesville, Stanardsville and central Virginia a true home. Her friends there became her family, providing care and comfort over the years for her and her children. She is also grateful for the kindness she found in Frederick, especially in how they embraced and will continue to include and support her son, Zack.
Marie believed that it was the luck of the draw that she was born with no disabilities, providing her every opportunity for a productive life. To pay it forward, she advocated constantly for those less fortunate. She had a love of the natural world and a love of learning, earning three degrees in science at a time when graduate work was not common for young women. She was a diligent public servant, having a successful career and many roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, the University of Virginia Hospital System, the National Cancer Institute and the Departments of Army and Navy. However, her most challenging and rewarding job was teaching eighth-grade public school students in rural Virginia. She is remembered by many of those students on whom she made a lasting impact.
Although she was a reluctant Catholic, Marie attended Mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland, where she was enlightened by the homilies of Fr. John Striefel. She was a lifelong Democrat who painfully endured the Trump administration. The family thanks Dr. Richard Gough, Marie’s longtime primary care physician, for his determination to keep her well for so long.
According to her wishes, her body was donated to medical research. A celebration of Marie’s life will be held Aug. 7, 2021. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so by contributing to the ARC of Frederick County, 625 Research Drive, Frederick, MD 21702.