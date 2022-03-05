Mariellen Krivos, 80, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Country Meadows in Frederick, Maryland. Born May 23, 1941, to the late James and Agnes Garahan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mariellen grew up in Runnemede, New Jersey, attending Triton Regional High School. Mariellen is survived by her children, Donna Lee Everhart, of Knoxville, and Christopher James (Sherri) Krivos, of Frederick. Grandmom will be greatly missed by her favorite granddaughter and shopping buddy, Ally Everhart. She is also survived by cousins and many loving nieces and nephews. Mariellen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald; her brothers, Don and Lee Garahan; her son-in-law, Charlie Everhart; her brothers-in-law, Jules Krivos, Ralph Fitzgerald and Leo Collins; her sisters-in-law, Liz Garahan, Gloria Collins and Doris Krivos; her nephew, Bobby Garahan; and her niece, Julie Ann Widen. Mariellen loved her family, friends, animals and sports. She served on the boards of Brunswick Midget Football and Brunswick High Athletic Boosters, and she was one of the founding members of PVYA. Mariellen worked for over 30 years for the Frederick County Public Library, and seasonally, she worked for Sharpe’s, Ziimmerman’s and the Brunswick Florists. Mariellen operated her own Ribbon and Lace Wedding Florist for many years. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will celebrate. Interment to immediately follow in St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, 4231 Catholic Church Road, Knoxville, MD 21758. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice in Mariellen’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the John T. Williams Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maryland.
