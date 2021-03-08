Marilee Putman McKissick, of Thurmont, passed from this life on March 6, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Edward McKissick for 46 years. Prior to their retirement, they ran Bell Hill Farm Fruit Stand for many years. Marilee, born March 14, 1940, was a 1958 graduate of Frederick High School. Family was always her focus in life — putting her husband and her three children: Kenneth Favorite (Denise); Susan Favorite (Albie) and Douglas Favorite (Don) first in all aspects. She still managed one of her sweet, sweet smiles for them as her days grew fewer. We hope she knows that she was the brightest light in our lives; making her proud was our reason.
She was a member of the Frederick DAR and the Chasseur Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of 1812, though her mobility issues (due to crippling arthritis) prevented her from being active.
Having recently returned to the Catholic faith, she was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Thurmont, MD. But more than her own accomplishments, she was proud of her children and their accomplishments.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret Summers Putman and a stepmother, Anna Ruth Firor Putman. She was also predeceased by her first husband, James Favorite.
Surviving, other than her husband and children, is her sister Barbara Poole, Hagerstown.
She was a very private person and, in keeping with her wishes, her funeral will be a private family time. In keeping with COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Make a Difference in Thurmont Fund” at the Community Foundation of Frederick County at 312 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21788 or click on their link: https://www.frederickcountygives.org/Giving-Your-Way/Explore-Funds?fn=Make+a+Difference+in+Thurmont+Fund.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.