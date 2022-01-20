Marilin Allison

Marilin “Ginger” Virginia Allison was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on Jan. 13, 2022, at age 57. She was born to John and Lucille Kitts on Nov. 16, 1964, in Frederick, Maryland. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1982, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Lewis Allison. They were married 39 years. Together they have five wonderful children and one grandson. Ginger is survived by four children, Christine Smith (Chris), Josh (Carli), Courtney (Hunter), and Peyton. She was known as Gigi to her grandson, Roman. Ginger was preceded in death by Lewis Allison III. Besides her children and grandson, she is survived by brother, Johnny Kitts (Ann); sister, Michelle Kitts-Boismenu (Paul); loving in-laws, Terry Shaw, Debbie Robinette (Larry), Keno McCluskey (Jeff) and Stanley Brown; and nieces and nephews, Tommy, Cohen, Julia, KJ, Jackson, Kayden, Taylor, Katie, Morgan, Lexie, Ann-Marie, Jeffrey and Branden.
Ginger loved children, and over the years, she provided care, guidance and love to Casey, Ashley, Cole, Dalton, Carl, and Alexis. Ginger enjoyed art, crafts, music and pizza. She was an avid Brunswick Railroader fan and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Maryland. She will be missed greatly by all, including her pets, Sophie and Phoebe.
The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Brunswick High School football program. Arrangements are by John T. Williams Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maryland.