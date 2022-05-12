Marilyn Arney

Mrs. Marilyn J. Arney, 81, of Ijamsville (Hyattstown), Maryland, passed from this life Sunday May 8, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Oncology Center in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the wife of Harold William Arney, who died in November 1996. Born Oct. 23, 1940, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Ralph Jones and Hazel McClung Jones Jordan.
Marilyn graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, class of 1958. After graduating, she worked for many years as a Secretary for Atomic Energy Commission (Department of Energy), Fairchild Corporation and Bechtel Corporation. After taking time off to raise her children, she was employed by Bechtel for more than 30 years before she retired.
She enjoyed being a majorette (baton twirler), bowling, sewing and making clothes, playing the piano (she could still tickle those keys), spending time with family, and her dogs, the last of which was her beloved dog, Samson.
Mrs. Arney was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockville for many years before more recently attending services at Greenridge Baptist Church in Clarksburg, Maryland. When no longer able to drive, she made it a priority to listen to a televised church service every week.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Arney and Matt Arney (Missy); grandchildren, Aaron (Jordan), Justin and Alyssa; great-granddaughter, Elliana; a brother, Sheldon Jones; and several nieces.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Immediately following the visitation, a celebration of Marilyn’s life journey will take place at noon in the chapel of the funeral home. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Following the burial, the family will hold fellowship at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Flowers are welcome, but if preferred, donations may be made to the family for a surgery that her beloved “little buddy,” Samson, needs. Green Valley Animal Hospital can be reached at 301-831-6930, or donations can be mailed to 2910 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.