Marilyn J. Wachter

Marilyn Joyce Wachter, age 94, of New Midway, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. in Berlin, Pennsylvania. Born Nov. 17, 1927 in Detour, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Alice Fritz.
She was married for 60 years to Russell S. Wachter, who predeceased her in 2006. Together, they operated Clovertop Farm.
In addition to her husband and mother, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Jean Fishbach; son-in-law, Robert McMillan; brother, Ronald Fritz; and grandparents, Caleb and Fannie Wolfe.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Wachter (Jackie), of Keymar, Ann Cochran (Donald), of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Sue McMillan, of Fresno, California; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wachter (Beth), of New Windsor, Gwen Ruskey (David), of Taneytown, Mindy Johnson (John), of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Shawn Cochran (Angela), of Somerset, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Summer and Autumn Ruskey, Adria Wachter, Maddox, Elizabeth and Audrianna Cochran, and Carsen and Taylor Johnson; and a brother, Willard Fritz (Maxine) of Keymar.
Mrs. Wachter graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School in 1945, and shortly thereafter, she married Russell. They purchased Clovertop Farm, and Marilyn was an active dairy farmer’s wife, helping her husband attain the Frederick County Outstanding Young Farmer Award. She supported her husband as he pursued activities related to dairy farming and improving milk production in their joint effort to build a top Holstein herd. She was always willing to perform milking and other farm chores so as a couple they could attain their goals. Marilyn enjoyed traveling along with her husband to the yearly Holstein Conventions held all over the U.S.
Marilyn supported her children during their years of schooling as a PTA member and would volunteer to help in their classroom. She belonged to the New Midway Grange. She was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh’s Lutheran Church, near Keymar, and would assist with church-related activities such as helping prepare for the public meals the church held, as well as assisting with Sunday School activities for her children. Marilyn was a member of the Frederick Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered more than 30 years at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was also a member of the local Homemakers Club.
Following retirement she enjoyed reading, walking with and eating out with her friends and husband, and traveling with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
The family will receive friends at Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Pete Roy, church pastor, will officiate. Interment will be in Haugh’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Road, Keymar, MD 21757, a local humane society or a charity of choice.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.