Marilyn Krantz

Marilyn L Krantz, 68, passed away April 30, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colorado, where she lived since 2013, after a courageous battle with cancer. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Evan Tomlin) Evans; grandson, Henry Reardon; and sister, Leasa (Barry) Mercer. She also enjoyed special relationships with her nephew, Dusty (Kristina) Rood; and her two nieces, Dallas (Mike) Rausch and Katie (Gretchen Ruck) Renner. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, John H. Krantz Jr. and Joyce L. Remsberg; and her sister, Jody Krantz-Workman.
Marilyn spent most of her life in Frederick, Maryland, where she held several key professional and civic roles. She worked as a banker, first at Woodsboro Bank and then at Farmer’s & Mechanics National Bank (F&M), where she grew ties to many community organizations, including Business and Professional Women and Kiwanis. Marilyn served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Frederick in the late ‘90s. She also served as president of the Frederick Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) and was chosen as their 1998-1999 Woman of the Year. During the same era, Marilyn was appointed to serve as a judge of the Orphan’s Court for Frederick County. Marilyn retired from Frederick Community College (FCC) after serving as director of resource development for several years.
Marilyn played piano and organ throughout much of her life. She also liked to create with paper, paint and fabric. She treasured being a vendor at the Barn Antiques & Specialty Shops in Castle Rock, where she sold unique items she sourced or created. This chapter of her life brought many new friendships and discoveries. Whether on a trip with her girlfriends to the casino or a trip across the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Mary 2, she maintained an adventurous spirit that will live on and continue to brighten the lives of those who knew and loved her.
Marilyn’s family wishes to send sincere appreciation to the extraordinary caregivers who were part of her journey including, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Dr. Patrick Eulitt, Dr. Michelle Levy, Castle Rock Fire & Rescue, Home Care Assistance of Douglas County and to the wonderful staff at Colorado Palliative & Hospice Care.
A reception to honor Marilyn’s life with be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Delaplaine Art Center, located at 40 South Carroll St. in Frederick, Maryland. Those who wish to remember Marilyn are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at coloradophc.com.