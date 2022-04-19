Marilyn (“Lynn”) Jane Vitale, 79, of Frederick, formerly of Washington, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne, in Frederick, Maryland, after a brief illness.
She was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. As a child she had a passion for swimming, and she swam competitively in school. She graduated from Southeastern High School in 1960. She enjoyed crafting before it was a “thing.” When her children were young, she spent countless hours sewing their clothes and Halloween costumes. She loved to bake and was justifiably proud of her amazing fruit cakes, cookie bars, pumpkin pies and apple crisp. She loved dancing, bike rides and drives in the country with her family. Inevitably, there would be a stop for ice cream. Mint chocolate chip, peppermint and strawberry cheesecake were her favorites. At home, she would make a variety of sundaes, with an array of different toppings. Lynn loved puzzles, sudoku and reading. She was always interested in learning new things and kept a well-worn dictionary next to her chair so she could look things up if she wasn’t familiar with it. She always bought the annual World Almanac to be “up-to-date” and loved to clip articles from newspapers and magazines that she thought were interesting, well-written, or about somewhere she would like to travel to. She may have missed her calling as a librarian, as she spent the time to neatly file everything away. She had a quick wit and made new friends easily with her ready smile, kindness and bubbly laugh. After getting a degree in computer programming, she took a position for a new telecommunications company, doing data entry/computer programming and then employee training in the very new “.com” era. As a grandmother, she enjoyed Saturday evenings, visiting with family for movie nights.
She is survived by her former husband, Salvatore Vitale; their children, Lynne Marie (Steve) Donovan, Samuel (Leesha) and Jon (Joann); her nine grandchildren, Natalie Farsakian, Nicholas Farsakian, Andrew Donovan, Kathryn (Philip) Landreth, Salvatore (Brittni) Vitale, Jon-Thomas (Bonnie) Vitale, Janette (Adam) Scanlan-Berman, Victoria (Tyler) Thoms and Samuel Vitale; her nine great-grandchildren, Gianna Farsakian, Gabriel Landreth, Caleb Landreth, James Vitale, Thomas Vitale, Noelle Scanlan-Berman, Lilah Scanlan-Berman, Grayson Thoms and Sage Thoms; and her siblings, Don (Fran) Feerer, Lori (John) Rice and Wendy (Sean) Lane. She is predeceased by her mother, Dorothy (nee Tanner) Hill; her stepfather, Douglas Hill; and her brother, Gary Feerer.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday April 20, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland, at 10 a.m. Thursday April 21, 2022, followed by a luncheon at Pistarro’s, 221 N. East St., Frederick, Maryland. Lynn will then be transported to Michigan, where family and friends can gather at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23. She will be laid to rest next to her mother at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Township, Michigan. There will be a luncheon (details to follow). Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.