Marilyn R. Hill, 74, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late James “Jimbo” Hill; mother of Heather Goslin; and grandmother of D. Nicholas Lozupone and Zachary Lozupone. Marilyn is also survived by her sisters, Marion Bridges and Jamie Dodson, of Pennsylvania.
Friends were received at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.